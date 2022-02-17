Hugh Hewitt Pumps the Brakes on Durham Probe Freakout on Fox News: ‘The Media Has Made too Much of This Filing’

Conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt shared a sobering opinion Thursday for those convinced there is proof Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign spied on former President Donald Trump.

The Fox News guest said that the claims surrounding Special Counsel John Durham’s filing last week is much ado about nothing – at least for now.

Durham filed a motion on Friday in the case of Michael Sussmann, who was indicted by a grand jury last year for making a false statement to the FBI. The motion was laden with technical language about Sussmann’s access to nonpublic information on internet servers at Trump Tower and the White House in 2016 and 2017, via a tech executive publicly identified as Rodney Joffe.

Sussmann is alleged to have given the FBI information tying Trump to Russia. While doing so, he said he was not working on behalf of “any client,” according to the motion. But Durham says Sussmann was billing the Clinton campaign at the time.

The motion has been seized upon by numerous conservative outlets framing it as evidence Clinton spied on Trump.

Hewitt bucked that narrative by declaring that the media has been overstating what’s the motion.

Special Report host Bret Baier asked the popular conservative to weigh in on the story, noting that Clinton had earlier “laughed off” the Durham filing in a speech earlier in the day.

“Well, I agree that the media has made too much of this filing,” Hewitt said. “I think I said two nights ago, we don’t know anything yet, because Sussmann can either go John Dean or he can go Gordon Liddy.”

The radio host concluded, “Nobody knows nothing’ about the prosecution has until the prosecution rolls out its indictment.”

The New York Times has reported that little in Durham’s motion is new:

When John H. Durham, the Trump-era special counsel investigating the inquiry into Russia’s 2016 election interference, filed a pretrial motion on Friday night, he slipped in a few extra sentences that set off a furor among right-wing outlets about purported spying on former President Donald J. Trump. But the entire narrative appeared to be mostly wrong or old news — the latest example of the challenge created by a barrage of similar conspiracy theories from Mr. Trump and his allies.

Watch above, via Fox News.

