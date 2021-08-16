‘I Did Urge My Brother to Resign’: Chris Cuomo Addresses Andrew’s Scandal On Air, Responds to Serious Criticism

CNN’s Chris Cuomo finally addressed the elephant in the room on Monday night.

Two weeks ago a report from the New York Attorney General’s Office concluded that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women. His brother did not cover it on his show, and amid the news of his brother’s resignation, Chris Cuomo was on vacation.

He ended his show Monday thanking viewers for their support and telling them, “There are a lot of people feeling a lot of hurt and a lot of pain right now. And my hope is that ultimately everyone involved can get to a better place, that some higher good will be served in all of this.”

Cuomo was criticized for conducting friendly interviews with his brother last year, followed by him saying earlier this year he obviously can’t talk about his brother’s scandals. This is what the CNN host had to say about that:

I never covered my brother’s troubles because I obviously have a conflict, and there are rules at CNN about that. I said last year that his appearances on this show would be short-lived, and they were. The last was over a year ago, long before any kind of scandal. I also said back then that a day would come when he would have to be held to account and I can’t do that. I said point blank, I can’t be objective when it comes to my family, so I never reported on the scandal and when it happened, I tried to be there for my brother.

He shared some of what he advised, even claiming, “I did urge my brother to resign when the time came.”

Cuomo directly addressed some of the serious criticism he’s received over his brother’s scandal in the past few weeks:

I never misled anyone about the information I was delivering or not delivering on this program. I never attacked nor encouraged anyone to attack any woman who came forward. I never made calls to the press about my brother’s situation. I never influenced or attempted to control CNN’s coverage of my family. And as you know, back in May when I was told to no longer communicate with my brother’s aides in any group meetings, I acknowledged it was a mistake, I apologized to my colleagues, I stopped, and I meant it. It was a unique situation being a brother to a politician in a scandal and being part of the media. I tried to do the right thing, and I just want you all to know that.

You can watch above, via CNN.

