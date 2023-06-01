‘I Got Sandbagged!’ Biden Jokes About Falling – Minutes After Bumping His Head in Yet Another Accident

President Joe Biden joked to reporters about his tripping incident on Thursday, just minutes after bumping his head in yet another accident.

Biden was caught on film taking a tumble on stage at a U.S. Air Force Academy graduation ceremony in Colorado Springs on Thursday and had to be helped up by two Secret Service agents. The White House said a sandbag was on the stage.

Later in the day, Biden joked to members of the White House press pool, telling reporters, “I got sandbagged!” before performing a jig as he walked away.

According to press pool notes, however, Biden was involved in yet another accident just minutes before making the joke.

Following the landing of the president’s helicopter Marine One, Biden “bumped his head on the doorframe while exiting the helicopter but otherwise appeared spry,” said pool member Noah Robertson.

Biden is no stranger to accidents and has been recorded either tripping or falling over many times before.

In May, Biden tripped down a set of stairs during a visit to a shrine in Hiroshima, Japan, and in March 2021, he tripped while climbing the stairs of Air Force One. In June 2022, Biden also fell off of his bike in front of a group of reporters.

On MSNBC’s The ReidOut, Thursday, host Joy Reid said Biden “just keeps delivering” on accusations that “he’s too old.”

Watch above via CNN.

