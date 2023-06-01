‘Nobody Knows Who the Hell He Is’: Trump Roasts Republican Opponent During Town Hall

Former President Donald Trump completely dismissed his 2024 Republican rivals during a town hall with Sean Hannity in Iowa on Thursday night.

Trump especially took umbrage at the candidacy of former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson,” whom Trump called “Ada” on purpose.

Trump leads the Republican presidential field by a wide margin, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is currently a distant second. After Hannity’s introduction, Trump received raucous applause from the audience, which chanted “Trump! Trump! Trump!” and “U.S.A.! U.S.A.! U.S.A.!”

Hannity asked Trump about the state of the Republican field, including DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence – the mere mention of whose name was met with boos. Pence is expected to declare his candidacy next week.

The host said the field is growing and has nearly 10 candidates.

“That’s a good thing, isn’t it?” Trump said. “I don’t think it matters. I don’t know why people are doing it. They’re at 1%. Some are at zero. I hear Chris Christie’s coming in. He was he was at 6% in New Jersey, which is, I love New Jersey. But 6% approval rating in New Jersey. What’s the purpose?”

The former president turned to Hutchinson.

“And others are–I call him Ada Hutchinson,” he continued. “I don’t call him Asa. I call him Ada Hutchinson. I gave him a little name for some reason, for certain reasons. But this guy, nobody knows who the hell he is. Never, never good. And some, you know, it’s fine, but I don’t understand what they’re doing.”

Trump did not mention DeSantis by name, instead calling him “the one who’s second.”

“I really go after the one who’s second, and I think the one who’s second has gone down so much and so rapidly that I don’t think he’s going to be second that much longer,” he said. “I think he’s going to be third fourth.”

Watch above via Fox News.

