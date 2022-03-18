‘I Had the Balls to Stand Up for Women’: Caitlyn Jenner Rails Against Allowing Trans Women to Compete Against Biological Females

Caitlyn Jenner told Sean Hannity on Friday that transgender women should not be allowed to participate against women in sports.

University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas, a transgender woman, won the NCAA women’s 500-yard freestyle championship the day before.

The victory was followed by instant backlash, as Thomas was born male, and was considerably larger and appeared stronger than the competition.

Hannity spoke at length about the victory, and welcomed Jenner to discuss the dynamics of transgender women participating in women’s sports.

The Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete expressed staunch opposition transgender women competing against women.

“I just want to say, I have never been against Lia Thomas, she actually played within the rules.” Jenner said, before asking, “Was it fair? No, it wasn’t fair. It’s not a fair fight”

Jenner continued,

The problem is the NCAA and the rules, they really need to take a serious look about what’s happening in women’s sports. And they have to make it fair. I have been, from the beginning, out to protect women’s sports. I haven’t been out to protect transgender athletes. But this is not an easy — it’s a tough subject. There is no one answer that fit everything.

Jenner noted she had been “ripped” by Pink News for not standing up for transgender athletes, and complained, “We deal with this woke, you know, this woke world that we’re living in right now.”

Jenner also quoted a viral tweet from her account, which she repeated on Hannity.“

“At least I had the balls to stand up for women and girls in sports,” she said. “But we need to do that. We need to stand up for women’s sports. We’ve got to keep it fair.”

Hannity said he and Jenner are longtime friends.

“I have known you before you became transgender,” he said. “Before all of this happened. I knew you as Bruce Jenner. We were friends. And do you believe now that you’re physically stronger than most women because you had that testosterone in those developing years?”

Jenner said that male puberty gives an athlete a lifelong advantage against women.

“I went through male puberty,” Jenner said. “And I always say this, what I got left over is more than most people ever had.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

