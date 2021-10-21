‘I Think So’: Biden Says Democrats Close to a Deal on Key Legislation at CNN Town Hall

President Joe Biden expressed confidence at a CNN town hall Thursday night that Democrats are close to a deal on key legislation.

Anderson Cooper kicked off Thursday night’s town hall by asking if the president is “close to a done deal.”

“No problems. All done,” Biden quipped to laughter from the audience.

“I’ve probably spent well over 100 hours. This is a big deal,” he continued.

Biden went into the details of the infrastructure plan and the spending bill Democrats are still negotiating over.

“Are you close to a deal?” Cooper asked.

“I think so,” Biden said. He remarked that in all his time as senator, he was “relatively good at putting together deals.”

“Is this the toughest deal you’ve worked on?” Cooper asked.

“No,” Biden responded. “I think banning assault weapons is the toughest deal I worked on. And succeeded.”

Cooper asked if he’ll have a deal before he travels to Europe in eight days.

“It’s like my asking you are you sure your next show’s going to be a success?” Biden remarked.

“It’s all about compromise. Compromise has become a dirty word. But bipartisanship and compromise still has to be possible.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com