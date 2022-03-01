‘I Tried to Be Generous’: Dana Perino Rips Biden’s ‘Uninspiring’ Speech: He ‘Blew It’

Fox News anchor and former White House Press Secretary Dana Perino panned President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday as “uninspired” and “uninspiring.”

Perino said:

Well, let me be generous and say that there were 91 applause lines, but I have to say I thought the speech was uninspired. I agreed that it sounded like he did not actually change anything. It’s almost as if they had the speech. It fell on the floor. All the pages got shuffled around and they just put it back together and they didn’t actually reorder it. There were no transitions. There was no rhetorical lift. the strongest part of the speech was definitely the beginning and the very end. That’s usually good because that’s what people mostly remember.

Perino went on to mention Biden slamming the 2017 tax cuts as benefiting the one percent in which she cited The Washington Post giving that claim “Three Pinocchios.”

Biden “didn’t say the words Build Back Better but everything about the Build Back Better was in there,” lamented Perino, referring to Biden’s signature but stalled legislative initiative. “You didn’t hear a lot about energy independence.”

She remarked that “State of the Union addresses are supposed to be about your accomplishments. But many of their accomplishments are what they consider accomplishments are actually vulnerabilities.”

Perino added that she “tried to be generous.”

“I actually really did and they went into the speech thinking that maybe we’ll figure out a way to find some unity but I truly don’t think that you will see anything here,” she said. “I don’t think there’s going to be any big legislative push out of this speech and in the meantime Ukrainians are fighting for their lives and we talked a lot about how we can send some things, but he also didn’t end on a high note on that point and I wish that he would have.”

Later on, Perino said that Biden “blew it” with the speech.

“He needs to recapture independent and suburban women in particular and really what he did was insufficient, it was uncreative, it was unmemorable, it was uninspiring. He talked about this agenda that [West Virginia Democratic Sen.] Joe Manchin has basically decapitated,” she said. “He’s not said this isn’t happening so there was nothing new there. I can’t believe they had this opportunity and they, to me, they blew it.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

