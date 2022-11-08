‘I Was Relieved’: Chuck Todd Praises Exit Polls Showing Most Republicans Have Faith in the Election

NBC News political director Chuck Todd praised a statistic from the network’s exit polls on Tuesday night, which showed that three out of four Republicans believe their vote will be counted fairly.

Todd made the comments amid a discussion about GOP election deniers on the ballot this year and argued that while many candidates are skeptical of the process, voters appear to have retained their faith in the system.

“There are three states where all three statewide races, governor, secretary of state and attorney general, the Republican candidates are election deniers or skeptics,” said NBC’s senior Washington correspondent Hallie Jackson, who added:

Two of those states are Arizona and Michigan, which will be key in 2024 if these are the candidates who end up winning and we don’t know right now where those races are, that could have a major impact on counting votes come 2024, because these are people who make key decisions. Whatever happens with the economy and the inflation in two years, we don’t know where it will be. But these are the people who, if they win, will be in office the next cycle.

“And the glass is half full. That’s, you know, three out of four Republicans in our exit poll said that they have confidence that the votes are going to be counted fairly,” replied Todd.

“You were surprised by that number?” Jackson asked.

“I was surprised it was that high. And I was sort of relieved, to be frank, because if we had been sitting in a 50/50…” Todd added.

“Our exit poll said about 63% thought of all Americans thought that President Biden was legitimately the president,” jumped in Savannah Guthrie.

“And more Republicans still do not accept that result. But overall, about these results, three in four Republicans said that they expected to be counted fairly well,” Todd doubled down, offering some optimism for the night.

Watch the full clip via NBC News

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com