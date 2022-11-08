Ron DeSantis Delivers Raucous Victory Speech as Crowd Chants Demand For 2024 Presidential Run

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) scored a major reelection victory over Democrat Charlie Crist on Tuesday night as his race was one of the first to be called on election night.

DeSantis, 44, celebrated with a raucous victory speech to his supporters who loudly chanted “two more years” as the governor spoke. The crowd’s chant referred to DeSantis’s widely speculated upon 2024 presidential ambitions, which former President Donald Trump has been working overtime in recent days to pour cold water on.

“Well thank you so much, you know, over these past four years, we’ve seen major challenges for the people of our state, for the citizens of the United States, and, above all, for the cause of freedom,” DeSantis said, kicking off his victory speech.

“We saw freedom in our very way of life in so many other jurisdictions in this country wither on the vine,” he added.

“Florida held the line,” DeSantis added, dropping a rhyme.

“We chose facts over fear. We chose education over indoctrination. We chose law and order over rioting and disorder,” he continued, adding:

Florida was a refuge of sanity when the world went mad. We stood as the citadel of freedom for people across this country and indeed across the world. We faced attacks. We took the hits. We weathered the storms. But we stood our ground. We did not back down. We had the conviction to guide us. And we had the courage to lead. We made promises. We made promises to the people of Florida, and we have delivered on those promises. And so today after four years, the people have delivered their verdict: Freedom is here to stay.

The crowd then cheered loudly, chanting: “Two more years! Two more years!”

“Thank you very much. Thank you. And now, thanks to the overwhelming support of the people of Florida, we not only won election, we have rewritten the political map,” DeSantis continued.

Miami-Dade numbers add up to a political earthquake. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) November 9, 2022

“Thank you for honoring us with a win for the ages,” DeSantis continued noting his win in Miami. MSNBC commentator Joe Scarborough, a former GOP congressman from Florida, argued, that DeSantis’s “Miami-Dade numbers add up to a political earthquake.”

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

