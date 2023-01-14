Ilhan Omar Surprises Symone Sanders By Saying She’s ‘Glad’ Special Counsel Appointed Over Biden Classified Docs: ‘Tell Me Why’

Minnesota Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar caught MSNBC host Symone Sanders-Townsend off guard on Saturday when she said that she’s glad about Attorney General Merrick Garland appointing a special counsel to investigate the discovery of classified documents from the Obama administration in President Joe Biden‘s possession.

Sanders-Townsend, formerly a top advisor both to Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as Sen. Bernie Sanders, covered the story of the documents in her former boss’s possession for MSNBC on Saturday before sitting down with Rep. Omar.

She asked Omar for her reaction, and the congresswoman started by saying she’s “glad there is a special prosecutor to investigate this.”

“You are glad there’s a special prosecutor,” repeated the surprised host. “Tell me why.”

“Because any time there is a deviance in regards to security protocols that should be taken serious, it should be investigated,” Omar replied.

She then went on to say that the situation goes to show how bad Republicans are.

SANDERS: Start by getting your reaction to the news of today. Six pages now. No additional pages of classified documents having been found at President Biden’s home in Delaware. OMAR: Well, one, I’m glad that there is a special prosecutor that’s been appointed to investigate this. SANDERS: You are glad that there’s a special prosecutor. Tell me why. OMAR: Because any time there is a deviance in regards to security protocols that should be taken serious, it should be investigated. What I find interesting is that Republicans — who have defended Trump after he literally stole classified documents, refused to turn them over, lied about having them, made up some story about how he declassified them, had to have his house raided in order for those documents to be found — are now only interested in investigating Biden, who has cooperated, who his own staff and former staff have themselves turned these documents in. So you have to understand, right? Republicans aren’t really interested in upholding the law, in following security protocols. What they’re interested in is playing a political game and now only wanting to investigate Biden.

The idea that the discovery of the documents is more bad news for Republicans than it is for Democrats was popular on the network on Saturday.

Watch the clip above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com