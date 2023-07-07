‘I’ll Catch Them’: Rudy Giuliani Says White House Should Hire Him to Find Cocaine Culprit

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani suggested on Thursday that the Biden administration should hire him to track down the person responsible for leaving a bag of cocaine in the White House, and that he’d be willing to do it for free.

Reacting to a law enforcement official’s claim that the culprit might never be found, Giuliani questioned, “Well then what kind of security do we have in the White House?”

“I mean this is absurd,” he told Newsmax host Eric Bolling. “This is like putting out your excuse before you even started the investigation. It would be as if there was a murder in New York City, I’m the mayor, and I show up and I say, ‘Well, we’ll never solve this murder.'”

Giuliani then proposed:

Why don’t they appoint me and give me a couple of um, of um, lie detector analysts, and a couple of— couple of forensic experts, and I’ll catch them. First of all, we’ll first figure out everybody that went through that area. It is not heavily trafficked. That’s absurd. That lying press secretary made it sound like it’s Grand Central Station. Of course there are people that come in there, it’s the waiting room, but it’s not heavily trafficked. Second, I’m not even sure it was there. The first notice was that it was in a library, and then remember the next day it changed to it was in the waiting room. So now we gotta figure out who’s telling the truth. Let’s start with that because, you know, in a library it sounds a lot more suspicious than in a waiting room. But you can narrow that waiting room down to a hundred people.

He continued, “If you can’t figure out who did this, the entire Secret Service should resign and new people should come in. This is a relatively narrow group of people. It’s not the whole world we’re investigating, and my God, you give me a couple of New York City detectives, we’ll get this thing figured out.”

Giuliani concluded, “Bernie Kerik and I will be willing to do it for nothing.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com