Log Cabin Republican President Says DeSantis Ad ‘Completely Destroys’ Argument He’s More Electable Than Trump

Log Cabin Republicans president Charles T. Moran told CNN on Thursday that the Ron DeSantis campaign’s controversial post attacking former President Donald Trump’s links to the LGBT community “completely destroys” the argument that DeSantis is more electable than Trump.

During an appearance on CNN Tonight, Moran criticized DeSantis’ decision to double down on the controversial video and accused Trump of “being a pioneer in injecting gender ideology into the mainstream.”

“The opening lines of that ad that his campaign retweeted have President Trump addressing the nation after the Pulse nightclub shooting,” Moran noted. “I don’t know how addressing a national tragedy just miles from Governor DeSantis’ then-congressional district is ‘injecting gender ideology.'”

He continued:

Look, it’s very clear, and we’re seeing it from across the conservative spectrum. Everyone agrees that this ad was misdirected, it was misplanned, and it was not setting the right tone. The Republican Party and the conservative movement have moved beyond a lot of some of these divisive social issues, and there are truly threats out there from the extreme left and elements of the LGBT community trying to impose radical gender theory, but this video went in a totally different direction.

Moran argued that “the threat behind this video” — which was called “undeniably homophobic” by former Trump White House official Richard Grenell — is that “Governor DeSantis’ ad paints a very broad stroke, going after people like Caitlyn Jenner” and pro-Trump drag queens instead of issues which most Republicans could agree on:

These are not the problems that the conservative movement has typically been focused on, that a lot of Republicans are focussed on. This ad was so misdirected towards what the real threat is and the response from Governor DeSantis there was a total sidestep. He didn’t address it, he didn’t even address some of the most important things that were in that video, and he missed an opportunity, something that brings all Americans together, definitely conservatives, around protecting women’s sports, protecting women’s spaces, preventing gender transition — permanent gender transition — below the age of 18. Those are things with broad general agreement and Governor DeSantis didn’t focus on that.

Asked by CNN anchor Abby Phillip whether the controversy was “disqualifying for DeSantis,” Moran said:

I think that there’s going to be a lot of people who look and listen to the argument that people make, which is allegedly that Governor DeSantis is more electable than Donald Trump. When you see things being put out like this, from his campaign, it completely destroys that argument that he is more electable than Donald Trump.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com