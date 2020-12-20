Incoming White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki insisted Joe Biden will not discuss the investigation into his son, Hunter, with anyone the president-elect intends to nominate for attorney general.

Psaki spoke to Fox News’ Chris Wallace on Sunday, who asked her about how Biden recently expressed confidence in his son while he remains under a tax probe. Wallace noted that Biden accused Republicans of using the investigation in order to play politics against him, so he asked Psaki to clarify if the president-elect acknowledges the probe as a “legitimate investigation.”

Psaki credited Wallace for recognizing that Biden was speaking about Republicans who would use the investigation “as a political cudgel,” but she turned back to core question by saying Biden intends to maintain the separation between the Justice Department and the Executive branch.

No decision has been made about who he’s going to nominate to be the attorney general. He has been emphatic that that person will oversee an independent department. He’s looking for someone of the highest level of integrity and that person, whomever it is, will be overseeing whatever investigations are happening at the Department of Justice and that is how it should work, frankly.

Wallace continued to hone in on this by asking if Biden will allow the U.S. attorney presiding over the Hunter probe “to finish the job.”

“He will not be discussing an investigation of his son with any attorney general candidates,” Psaki answered. “He will not be discussing it with anyone he is considering for the role, and he will not be discussing it with a future attorney general. It will be up to the purview of a future attorney general and his administration to determine how to handle any investigation.”

Watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

