Infectious Disease Expert Cautions After Testing Positive for Coronavirus: ‘If It Can Hit Me, It Can Hit Anybody’

Dr. Ian Lipkin, the Director of the Center for Infection and Immunity, who traveled to China weeks ago to study the outbreak before going into quarantine for two weeks, said on Fox Business Network Tuesday he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Last week on MSNBC, Lipkin appeared on Rachel Maddow’s show and said, “We are going to go through this pain irrespective of whether we’re going to do it in one fell swoop or decide to slowly pull off this bandaid. It’s going to hurt… but we should do it.”

Fighting the Coronavirus: Dr. Ian Lipkin reveals his own personal battle with the coronavirus and says if it can hit him, it can hit anybody. #AmericaFirst #KAG2020 #Dobbs pic.twitter.com/IxTpJ54sFn — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) March 24, 2020

Today Lipkin — who also consulted on the movie Contagion — spoke with Fox Business’ David Asman about blood plasma therapy, saying, “We’re going to be testing the ability of this plasma to prevent either infection or progression of an infection… We need to do that very cautiously.”

Asman also asked about the drug trials and Lipkin said, “Until we complete those blinded trials, we won’t know in fact what’s effective.”

He went on to say, “I would just like to say on this show tonight that this has become very personal for me too, because I have COVID as of yesterday.”

“If it can hit me, it can hit anybody,” he cautioned, saying he’s not 100 percent certain where he got it but adding that “this virus is all over the United States.”

You can watch above, via Fox Business.

