The news that Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe would be scaling back in-person election security briefings and primarily stick to written briefings has been met with outrage by Democrats in Congress.

Ratcliffe said in letters to Congress that “the ODNI will primarily meet its obligation to keep Congress fully and currently informed leading into the Presidential election through written finished intelligence products” and that this “will also better protect our sources and methods and most sensitive intelligence from additional unauthorized disclosures or misuse.”

Ratcliffe spoke with Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo Sunday and said he has done “more than what was required” to brief Congress and asked that they keep the information private.

He claimed within minutes of one briefing, “A number of members of Congress went to a number of different publications and leaked classified information, again, for political purposes, to create a narrative that simply isn’t true, that somehow Russia is a greater national security threat than China. I’m going to continue to keep the promises that I made… We’ve had a pandemic of information being leaked out of the intelligence community and I’m going to take the measures to make sure that that stops.”

Ratcliffe continued to talk about China as a bigger threat than Russia, telling Bartiromo at one point, “I don’t mean to minimize Russia, they are a serious national security threat, but day in day out, the threats that we face from China are significantly greater… Anyone who says otherwise is just politicizing intelligence for their own narrative.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]