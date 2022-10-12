‘Is He Making Fun of Everybody?’ Morning Joe Asks if Georgia is Getting Punk’d by Herschel Walker After Bizarre Cow Sex Speech

Morning Joe had a laugh over Herschel Walker’s latest campaign rally as they wondered whether he’s fooling Georgia with his ongoing candidacy to be the state’s next Republican senator.

The show kicked things off on Wednesday by airing a part of Walker’s rally in Carrollton, where he went into this really…weird, rambling story about a bull who got three different cows pregnant. This was during the speech where Republican Senators Rick Scott (FL) and Tom Cotton (AK) joined Walker to help him gin up support in his race against incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock (D).

As it were, Walker’s story draws certain parallels to the revelations that he fathered numerous secret children with multiple different women over the years. This came into renewed public focus with the accusation that Walker — an anti-abortion absolutist — impregnated a woman years ago, paid for her to get an abortion after encouraging her to get it, and also wanted to have his second child with the woman aborted.

Since Cotton and Scott could only look on while Walker told his story on stage, Morning Joe played the Curb Your Enthusiasm theme as they zoomed in on Cotton’s face. As Joe Scarborough attempted to make sense of the story, Mika Brzezinski turned to him and asked, “Is this really what happened, or are you making this up?”

“Sweetheart, I didn’t tell the story about a bull wanting to get six cows pregnant,” Scarborough said, to which Brezinski replied, “There’s no way Herschel Walker would tell that story at this moment.”

As the panel mocked Cotton’s expressions and Walker’s political ineptitude, Brzezinski once again chimed in, “At this point, is he making fun of everybody?” This led to more laughing from the show as they marveled that Walker thought the story would be a good idea with everything else going on. They also wondered whether Cotton and Scott were awkwardly groaning as they attempted to salvage Walker’s candidacy with their appearances.

Watch above via MSNBC.

