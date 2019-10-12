It Appears Jesus Is Keeping Sean Spicer on Dancing With the Stars For Now

Former Trump White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer continues his run on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars — despite consistently low scores — after he and former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee asked followers to help Jesus own the libs by voting for Spicer en masse.

Spicer survived the first week of the show because there was no elimination, but he and Huckabee hatched a plan with the Son of God to counter the liberal bias of DWTS judges.

Following Spicer’s debut, Huckabee wrote “Wanna create an emotional meltdown in Hollyweird? Vote for @seanspicer to win ‘Dancing with the Stars’ tonight and every night he’s on. @seanspicer is a good guy and a brave sport to go on DWTS. Let’s show him some love!”

Spicer quickly recognized the dance competition as the struggle between Satan and the heavens that it clearly is, and retweeted Huckabee with the message “Clearly the judges aren’t going to be with me,” and added “Let’s send a message to #Hollywood that those of us who stand for #Christ won’t be discounted.”

Since then, Spicer has consistently been in the bottom two of the competition’s judges’ scores — despite his continued streak of not defending Hitler — which could have put him in jeopardy of elimination by the judges. But those scores are combined with the audience vote to determine which two contestants are eligible for elimination, and those votes have rescued Spicer at least twice.

And in week 3, when Spicer’s second-lowest score of 15 could have placed him at the tender mercies of those “Hollyweird” judges, he was rescued by NFL legend Ray Lewis, who aggravated an old football injury and bowed out of the competition.

During an appearance on Saturday’s Cavuto Live, Spicer told Fox News viewers to head to his Instagram page for hints about which character he will dress up as during this week’s “Disney Night.”

Here’s hoping Spicer says “The Lion King” out loud before deciding on a costume.

Watch Spicer’s oddly hellfire-themed week 4 performance above, via ABC.

