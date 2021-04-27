Andrew Brown, Jr’s son doubled down on his family’s assessment that his father was murdered by the police as he was being arrested.

The Brown family was shown a portion of the body cam footage on Monday after being delayed by North Carolina law. As the family criticized the disrespectful treatment they allegedly received from the Pasquotank County Attorney, the family’s lawyer, Chantal Lassiter, labeled Brown’s death an “execution” from the snippet of the video they were allowed to see.

On Tuesday, Lassiter and Brown’s son — Khalil Ferebee — gave an interview to CNN’s John Berman in which Ferebee was asked to describe what he saw.

“It was an execution,” he said. “It’s video that no son should see dealing with his father at all.”

Lassiter described the contents of the body cam video — echoing Khalil by saying that watching the footage “was very, very difficult,” especially since “we had to watch it numerous times to make sure we had a clear understanding.” She also criticized the lack of transparency over the Brown case, citing the redactions from the full video of Brown’s confrontation with the police.

Ferebee also used the interview to reflect on his father — lauding him as a “caring person.”

“He really loved all of us,” Ferebee added, “and it’s just sad that my baby brothers, my baby sisters got to grow up without him now, He was an awesome person. Funny. And all about his business.”

Watch above, via CNN.

