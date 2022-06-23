‘It’s a Death Wish of Sorts’: The View Slams Supreme Court Decision on Concealed Weapons Amid Crime Wave and Mass Shootings

The View on Thursday kicked off with a discussion of breaking news out of the Supreme Court as the justices ruled to overturn a New York state law that required individuals to give “proper cause” to obtain a concealed carry permit.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg introduced the news at the top of the show and noted, “Now people are still processing all of this. The implications, we don’t know really what it actually means, but, you know, given everything New York City is going through, it seems — I don’t even have the words. It seems –”

“Stupid?” interjected co-host Ana Navarro.

“No. It’s worse that that. It’s worse than that. It’s not even stupid,” Goldberg replied.

“It’s insane,” said Joy Behar.

“It’s a death wish of sorts,” said another co-host off-screen.

“No. It’s so — it’s such a middle finger to New York. It’s a middle finger to New York because, you know, we have been trying to figure out how to get a handle on all that has been going on in this city in particular with gun laws, and it makes you wonder, what does this mean? Are we saying to people yes, you can come to the city and conceal your weapon, and now the police have to figure out who is carrying and who’s not and who’s legal to carry?” Goldberg continued, articulating her stance on the issue.

“I mean, it’s insane,” Goldberg concluded.

Co-host Sunny Hostin then jumped in and added it was important to remember this ruling “doesn’t only apply to New York.” She added that this is “a federal decision” and “it does expand the Second Amendment right as we know it.”

Hostin tracked back Supreme Court precedent to Heller in 2008 which she explained “gave us the individual right to bear arms, something that people didn’t necessarily read into the constitution.”

“Now Clarence Thomas writing for the supermajority 6 to 3 now writes, well, you can take that right outside of your home, and if you have the need — a self-defense need, and you say, I’m carrying this for self-defense, you can carry your gun anywhere, any place, any time, and I think that’s why people are sort of freaking out about that, right?” she concluded.

