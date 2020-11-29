The Trump Administration’s top health officials took over the Sunday shows on Thanksgiving weekend, and they warned of the dangers the country faces from so many close gatherings in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

On ABC, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci joined Martha Raddatz, and he implored people to take precautions and prevent further Covid spread after their Thanksgiving festivities. He especially directed his warning toward those who don’t know the level of Covid exposure they might’ve seen throughout the weekend, though he was frank about how a viral surge is virtually inevitable after everything that has already happened.

“There almost certainly is going to be an uptick because of what’s happened with the travel,” Fauci said. “Everyone is totally empathetic about the fatigue everyone is feeling, but if we can hang in there a bit longer and do the fundamental things…They do make a difference.”

On CNN, Dana Bash spoke to Health and Human Services assistant secretary Brett Giroir, and asked him if she agrees with Fauci that this will escalate the coronavirus surge the country was seeing before the holiday. Giroir agreed “there certainly can be a surge because of the travel and the mixing of people who have not been in their own little pods.”

Bash went on from there by asking if Giroir about what he thinks about the severity of the health crisis in light of current hospitalization and casualty rates. Giroir said it depends on how people conduct themselves in the aftermath of Thanksgiving, though all the recent traveling is “really concerning to all of us.”

You’re right, our hospitalizations are peaking right now at about 95,000. About 20 percent of all people in the hospital have Covid, so this is a really dangerous time. We really have to see what this weekend looks like. I really can’t project that. But, remember, we are not passive bystanders. If we do the right thing: universal mask wearing, avoiding crowded spaces and crowded restaurants and bars and those things, we can still flatten this but this is a crucial time as you pointed out.

For Fox News Sunday, Bret Baier brought up the record-breaking case numbers as he asked Surgeon General Jerome Adams, “Do you forecast that this is going to get worse in coming weeks?”

Adams’ answer:

I want to be straight with the American people, it’s going to get worse over the next several weeks, but the actions that we take in the next several days will determine how bad it is or whether or not we continue to flatten our curve. Right before Thanksgiving we actually saw cases start to plateau in many states have been aggressively mitigating, and as I mentioned, there are steps you can take right now. But he also want people to know there’s hope. We are mere weeks away from starting to vaccinate the vulnerable, and we can significantly protect people who are at risk for this virus, so hang on just a little bit longer.

Watch above, via ABC, CNN, and Fox News Sunday.

