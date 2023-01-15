‘It’s Just False!’ Ron Johnson Goes Off Over ‘Complete Smear Job’ After Chuck Todd Grills Him On Fake Elector Plot

NBC’s Chuck Todd kept the intensity going with Ron Johnson (R-WI) when he interrogated the senator over his connection with the scheme to overturn the 2020 election with fake electors.

Meet The Press got loud and explosive on Sunday when Todd and Johnson fought it out over the latter’s complaints with the media. This wound up being a recurring theme for the two — as Todd moved on from Johnson’s Hunter Biden scrutiny to ask about controversial actions undertaken by senator’s office in the wake of former President Donald Trump’s election defeat.

For months, Johnson has been dogged by text messages revealing that his chief-of-staff, Sean Riley, attempted to arrange for Johnson to provide alternative electors to former Vice President Mike Pence before January 6th. Pence’s staff rejected these phony electors before the 2020 results were certified, but Johnson has been repeatedly scrutinized by the media over the plot’s implications.

When Todd attempted to bring the subject up, the conversation immediately took a bad turn as Johnson exclaimed “that’s false,” and accused Todd of misrepresenting the facts surrounding the development. From there, Johnson (once again) declared the scandal a non-story by claiming “I had no idea what I was being contacted to deliver and we never delivered it.”

“There never was a story there,” he said, “and everything I’ve already said about that has proven to be true even though the media lied about it.”

The skirmish continued with Johnson being questioned over his shifting claims about where the fake electors came from. With more complaints about the “non-event,” Johnson went back to attacking Todd by telling him “you started this questioning falsely. You falsely accused me of getting those — and I never took possession. I never had them, okay?”

“So, again, this has been a complete smear job against me,” he whined.

“You dabbled in so much of this,” Todd retorted. “Do you understand why somebody might have thought you were willing to go along with the scheme?”

“I did not dabble in very much of this. It’s just false.” Johnson said.

“‘Very much’ is doing a lot of work there,” Todd quipped. The conversation closed out shortly after with more of Johnson’s media complaints.

Watch above via NBC.

