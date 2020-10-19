Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe denied claims on Monday that the Hunter Biden laptop controversy is part of a “Russian disinformation campaign,” and accused House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) of using the intelligence community to spread his own political disinformation.

On Fox Business’ Mornings With Maria Bartiromo, Monday, Ratcliffe said, “It’s funny that some of the people that complained the most about intelligence being politicized are the ones politicizing intelligence.”

“And unfortunately in this case it is Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, who as you pointed out on Friday said that the intelligence community believes that Hunter Biden’s laptop and emails on it are part of some Russian disinformation campaign,” he noted.

“Let me be clear,” Ratcliffe declared. “The intelligence community doesn’t believe that, because there’s no intelligence that supports that, and we have shared no intelligence with Chairman Schiff or any other member of Congress that Hunter Biden’s laptop is part of some Russian disinformation campaign. It’s simply not true.”

Ratcliffe went on to say that “this is exactly what I said I would stop when I became the director of national intelligence, and that’s people using the intelligence community to leverage some political narrative, and in this case apparently Chairman Schiff wants anything against his preferred political candidate to be deemed as not real.”

The director accused Schiff of “using, or attempting to use the intelligence community to say there’s nothing to see here,” before concluding, “Don’t drag the intelligence community into this. Hunter Biden’s laptop is not part of some Russian disinformation campaign, and I think it’s clear that the American people know that.”

Schiff claimed on Friday that the Biden laptop story came from “the Kremlin,” and called it “another propaganda coup from Vladimir Putin.”

Watch above via Fox Business.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]