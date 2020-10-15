Rudy Giuliani Changes Laptop Story, Now Claims Hunter Biden Left It at Store

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani changed the story of how Hunter Biden’s laptop was acquired on SiriusXM Patriot’s The David Webb Show, Thursday.

“The process was that the laptop was left by Hunter Biden, in an inebriated… heavily inebriated state with the merchant,” claimed Giuliani on the show. “The merchant fixed the laptop, tried to reach Hunter Biden and Hunter Biden never came back for it.”

“The document that I have signed by Hunter Biden says that after 90 days the hard drive is abandoned and it becomes the property of the merchant. Sometime after it became his property, he became very suspicious that maybe he had evidence of a crime sitting in his office,” he went on. “So he listened to it and he found that he did.”

Giuliani declared, “He had legal possession of it. He legally turned it over to the FBI, and then he legally turned it over to my lawyer. It’s now his property. He can do what he wants with it. Now, why are they so sensitive about this? When they were more than willing to publish stolen tax returns — not legally obtained — stolen tax returns on the President of the United States.”

“They say it was hacked. It hasn’t been hacked. He never even bothered to find out if it was hacked,” he added.

Giuliani appeared to change the story, however.

According to the New York Post’s report this week, “The shop owner couldn’t positively identify the customer as Hunter Biden, but said the laptop bore a sticker from the Beau Biden Foundation, named after Hunter’s late brother and former Delaware attorney general.”

There was no mention of an inebriated Biden being confirmed as the man who dropped off the laptop, or that Biden signed the form relinquishing ownership if it wasn’t picked up within 90 days.

The New York Post’s controversial article on Biden’s laptop was censored by Facebook and Twitter on Wednesday, with Twitter citing its “Hacked Materials Policy.”

Listen above via SiriusXM Patriot’s The David Webb Show.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]