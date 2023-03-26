Jake Tapper and James Comer Battle Over NY Probe on Trump’s Alleged Business Crimes in Tense CNN Interview

CNN’s Jake Tapper battled Congressman James Comer (R-KY) about the House Oversight Committee Chairman’s opposition to Alvin Bragg’s investigation into former President Donald Trump.

Comer joined Tapper on Sunday’s State of the Union to defend himself and his fellow House Republicans for blasting the Manhattan District Attorney’s investigation as a “politically motivated prosecution.” Bragg has been the focal point of right-wing vitriol for the past week-and-a-half — as Trump has been inciting his supporters to anger by claiming Bragg was about to indict him for falsifying business records in connection with the Stormy Daniels hush money scandal.

Bragg has responded to the House GOP by slamming their “unlawful incursion into New York’s sovereignty” by impeding his office’s work. Thus, Tapper asked Comer what he thinks of Bragg accusing him of trying to stop him from presenting his evidence against Trump for any possible indictment he may bring.

“He said stay out of local investigations. The problem with that is this is not a local investigation. This is a federal investigation,” Comer said. “He’s investigating a presidential candidate, not to mention a former President of the United States, for a federal election crime. That has no business being litigated in a local District Attorney’s office.

“When he says he’s not going to cooperate with Congress,” Comer continued, “Unfortunately for Mr. Bragg, he doesn’t have the luxury of determining whether or not he can comply with a Congressional request, because he crossed over two levels of government from the local level to the federal level.”

When Tapper referred to Bragg’s investigation of state crimes Trump may have committed, Comer again accused Bragg of playing politics while being soft on crime.

“Are you arguing people who commit business crimes aren’t committing crimes?” Tapper asked.

“Is this a business crime?” Comer responded. “We’re talking about a federal election crime here, Jake. This is a federal election crime.”

Since Bragg has yet to actually produce an indictment of Trump, Tapper asked Comer “what if District Attorney Bragg comes forward with an indictment, with evidence and proof that Donald Trump did commit these crimes, you still think he shouldn’t be charged?”

“He should come explain to us exactly what he’s investigating,” said Comer. “At the end of the day, this is a presidential candidate. This is the, for better or worse, leading contender for the Republican nomination…as well as a former president.”

The interview came to an end when Tapper asked if the House GOP will subpoena Bragg to compel him into appearing before them.

“Well, that’ll be up to Jim Jordan,” Comer said.

“Jim Jordan, who refused to comply with congressional subpoenas in the previous Congress?” Tapper asked.

“Jim Jordan, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee,” Comer said, ignoring Tapper’s implication.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com