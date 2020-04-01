Jake Tapper Asks Why DeSantis Didn’t Issue Stay at Home Order Sooner: Didn’t Delay ‘Mean More Cases and Possibly More Deaths?’

CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Dr. Sanjay Gupta why Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis did not issue a stay at home order “weeks ago,” adding, “didn’t his delaying this mean more cases, and possibly, more deaths?”

“The governor of Florida, Ron Desantis, today, Sanjay, announced a stay-at-home order for the state. This is after much criticism and weeks and weeks of, you know, cruise ships landing and spring breakers packing the beaches,” Tapper asked. “Shouldn’t the governor of Florida have done this weeks ago? Just empirically, didn’t his delaying this mean more cases and possibly more deaths?”

“I think that, you know, that particular issue now, and is an uncomfortable thing that has been asked at these press conferences, ‘could these deaths have been prevented,’ that is the thing that the medical establishment always the worries about the most, preventible deaths,” Gupta responded. “And, It came up yesterday, Jim Acosta asked at the press briefing, ‘had we a sooner, could deaths have been prevented’ And look, I mean, there’s no question that’s the case.”

“You look at what’s happened around the world, you look at other places within the country. I think Florida now has the fourth — is fourth in terms of overall number of infections. You know, I hope that this, and I know, I’m sure this will make an impact now that there’s a stay-at-home order. I think, if nothing else, it gives a level of seriousness to people may have thought, look there’s no stay-at-home order, how serious could this be? Let’s vacation down in Florida, let’s do our spring break there,” he added.

“We know that these stay-at-home orders, these policies, make a difference. Jake, you and I have talked about this for some time now, but if you look at places like Germany, for example, versus Italy, places that acted sooner, that did testing sooner, that isolated people sooner, did all those basic things,” Gupta said.

“People always think of a drug or vaccine, and hopefully those things will come soon, but we shouldn’t minimize the impact of these, what are called nonpharmaceutical interventions, such as social distancing.”

“It’s just been weird watching because, like, three or four weeks ago when we were covering this, I would see governors, I don’t mean to pick on Governor DeSantis, but governors all over the country being rather glib about this. I kept thinking to myself, they’re going to do a stay-at-home order eventually, why not do it now, as opposed to in four weeks, because that’s thousands of lives potentially,” Tapper replied.

