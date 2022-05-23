Jake Tapper Cuts Off WH Advisor Who Tries to Blame Putin For High Gas Prices: ‘Not All of It’

CNN’s Jake Tapper interrupted White House economic advisor Brian Deese Monday, after the latter attempted to blame record gas prices on Vladimir Putin.

Prices at the pump hit new records last week, in spite of President Joe Biden’s decision to open up the country’s strategic petroleum reserve. Additionally, fuel prices are expected to continue their ascent throughout the summer.

On The Lead Monday, Tapper asked Deese about a number of issues Americans are facing, and what the Biden administration attempts to do about them. Gasoline was a top priority.

“Today, on average, gas is costing $4.60 a gallon, that’s up more than $0.10 a gallon from last week, almost $0.50 from last month,” Tapper noted, before he asked, “We’re one week away from Memorial Day, should Americans be buckling up for these high prices all summer?

Deese said the White House is working to alleviate pain at the pump.

“We’re doing everything we can to bring those prices down,” Deese said. “As you know, this all emanates from Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine.”

Tapper cut Deese off.

“Not all of it,” he said. “Not all of it. Some of it, yes.”

Deese said prices began to climb before Russia invaded Ukraine in February, amid fears Russian oil would leave the market.

“Just to be really clear, since troops started massing on the Ukrainian border and there was a concern that Russian supplies would come off, we have seen prices at the pump go up to $1.50,” Deese responded. “That is the price hike that is associated with the impact of taking Russian supply off the market.”

Deese concluded, “So, we’re doing everything we can to bring more supply onto the market.”

Patrick De Haan, who heads GasBuddy, told CNBC he expects fuel prices to hinder summer plans for some Americans.

“Against a backdrop of gas prices that have continued to set new records ahead of Memorial Day, Americans have been resilient in their desire to hit the road, but we’re certainly seeing increased hesitancy due to rising prices at the pump,” De Haan said.

Some analysts are predicting a nationwide average of $5 per gallon by midsummer.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com