Jake Tapper Hits GOP Senators Creating ‘Alternate Reality’: Acting Like Trump’s ‘Truly Concerned About Corruption’

Before the second day of the impeachment trial got underway this afternoon, CNN’s Jake Tapper said a number of Republicans are defending an “alternate reality” version of President Donald Trump to insist he’s done nothing wrong.

John King said that it’s certainly a fair question, whether you like Joe Biden or not, to ask about the conflict of letting him “be in charge of the Ukraine portfolio when his son had the job” at Burisma.

“It’s not germane to the issue of impeachment against the president,” he continued.

King said Republicans “were not shy about using their oversight authority” and had a few years where they could have called Hunter Biden themselves.

“In order to defend the president’s conduct,” Tapper said, “a lot of these individuals, since they are not willing to say, ‘Look, what the president did was wrong, I just don’t think it’s impeachable, I just don’t think it should rise to the level,’ they are not willing to say that for whatever reason — they have to create this alternate reality…where President Trump is truly concerned about corruption, even though this is the only instance we know of he has ever asked about corruption.”

And it’s Republican senators, Tapper said, who are involved in creating this “alternate reality.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]