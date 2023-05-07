Jake Tapper Rips Allen, TX Officials for Stonewalling at Presser After Shooting: ‘Striking Lack of Accountability’

Jake Tapper voiced his frustration with Texas officials — accusing them of stonewalling at a news conference after the outlet mall shooting where at least eight people were murdered and seven more were wounded.

The CNN anchor started State of the Union on Sunday by focusing on the Allen, TX massacre where a suspect in reported “tactical” gear attacked the outlet before they were neutralized by an officer near the scene. In his lead-in, Tapper lamented that the incident reflects “the new normal” in America, asking “What will it take for America’s leaders to act” on gun violence?

Tapper lamented the “all too familiar” scenes of carnage before airing a shooting witness who went into horrific detail about what he saw while trying to help the victims. As Tapper broke down the details from the scene, he noted that local officials “have still not confirmed anything about the shooter’s weapon, name, identity, possible motive, how long he was shooting people before he was stopped.”

“Officials refused to answer questions at a press conference last night,” Tapper continued. “A striking lack of accountability to members of the public for whom they work. Members of the public who are shocked and grieving and fearful for their own safety.”

Tapper concluded his opener by once again emphasizing the frequency of shootings in America and the predictable responses to such tragedies.

“These leaders always seem to have prayers,” he said, “not so much answers.”

Watch above via CNN.

