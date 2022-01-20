‘Sheer, Utter Crap’: Jake Tapper Slams Kayleigh McEnany as ‘One of the Biggest Election Liars’

CNN’s Jake Tapper slammed former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany for being “one of the biggest election liars that we know,” even as she privately agreed to try to steer former President Donald Trump away from lying about the 2020 election.

On Thursday, Tapper addressed a text exchange released by the Jan. 6 committee between McEnany and Fox News host Sean Hannity from Jan. 7, 2021 – the day after the Capitol riot. Then-President Trump had spent two months falsely telling his supporters the 2020 election had been stolen from him.

Hannity texted McEnany a five-point plan that began,

1- No more stolen election talk

2- Yes, impeachment and 25th amendment are real, and many people will quit. . . .

The 25th Amendment allows for the cabinet to deem a president “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office” and transfer his powers to the vice president in an acting capacity.

“Love that,” McEnany responded. “Thank you. That is the playbook. I will help reinforce.”

Tapper seized upon the exchange.

“We should note that Sean Hannity’s show was a major place where these election lies were told,” he said. “In fact, they’re being sued a result. And Kayleigh McEnany is one of the biggest election liars that we know.”

Later in the segment, he said, “Let me play a little clip of Kayleigh Mcenany on Fox during that era just to give you an idea of how much baseless nonsense she put out in the public sphere – paid for by your tax dollars by the way.”

In the December 2020 clip, McEnany claimed, “For President Trump to be ahead as far as he was at 3 a.m. in these four states – Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia – for the vote to swing by as much as it did, the probability of that in one state is one in one quadrillion.”

Tapper reacted with disgust.

“I mean, complete nonsense,” he said. “That analysis is based on the idea–it doesn’t even take into count that Democrats overwhelmingly voted by mail and Republicans overwhelmingly voted that day. I mean, it’s just sheer, utter crap.”

Watch above via CNN.

