In their letter asking Ivanka Trump to sit for an interview, the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol released more text messages from Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday.

The letter, made public online, said the committee would like to speak with Ivanka Trump to discuss her first-hand experiences and the amount of time she spent with her father in the days leading up to Jan. 6.

“The Select Committee wishes to discuss the part of the conversation you observed between President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on the morning of January 6th. Similarly, the Select Committee would like to discuss any other conversations you may have witnessed or participated in regarding the president’s plan to obstruct or impede the counting of electoral votes,” the letter to Ivanka Trump stated.

The last two pages of the letter asked for the former first daughter to specifically discuss former President Donald Trump’s “activities and conduct in the days after January 6th.”

“The Committee has information suggesting that White House staff and others were attempting to persuade President Trump to halt his statements regarding a ‘stolen election,’” the letter said, before mentioning Hannity directly:

Sean Hannity appears to have been part of those efforts. Mr. Hannity’s texts to both the White House Chief of Staff and White House Press Secretary describe his communications with the President. First, on January 7th, Mr. Hannity texted Ms. McEnany, laying out a five point approach for conversations with President Trump.

While the letter does not relay the full plan Hannity offers, it detailed the first two points:

“1- No more stolen election talk”

“2- Yes, impeachment and 25th amendment are real, and many people will quit. . . .”

Former Trump press secretary and current Fox host Kayleigh McEnany is then quoted as replying, “Love that. Thank you. That is the playbook. I will help reinforce.”

The letter continued to chronicle their exchange:

Ms. McEnany also agreed with Mr. Hannity’s text specifically recommending that the White House staff should make an effort to keep Mr. Trump away from certain people: Sean Hannity: “… Key now. No more crazy people.” Kayleigh McEnany responded: “Yes 100%.” A few days later, on January 10, 2021, Mr. Hannity wrote to the White House Chief of Staff and Congressman Jim Jordan with the following message: “Guys, we have a clear path to land the plane in 9 days. He can’t mention the election again. Ever. I did not have a good call with him today. And worse, I’m not sure what is left to do or say, and I don’t like knowing if it’s truly understood. Ideas?”

Hannity’s role as an adviser to Trump has been well documented in recent weeks. The Jan. 6 committee continues to systematically release his exchanges with the Trump White House in an apparent effort to make the case that many Trump loyalists opposed the former president’s actions in private — even if they defended him public.

