CNN’s Jake Tapper closed Sunday’s State of the Union calling out President Donald Trump for his lack of public outrage on the alleged Russian bounties to Taliban-linked militants to kill U.S. troops, and instead talking at length about subjects like his cognitive test.

Tapper even referred to several recent interviews with the president and criticized the interviewers for not broaching the subject.

“Nowhere in the president’s comments nor in the questions to him in these one-on-one interviews was there any mention of three U.S. Marines who are worth discussion,” Tapper said. “Staff Sgt. Christopher Slutman, Cpl. Robert Hendricks, nor Sgt. Benjamin Hines.”

Tapper noted reports on the Pentagon investigating whether they were killed as a result of those bounties.

“Even in the wake of this news, interviewers posed questions about tweets, questions about whether the president is too mean to the interviewer,” Tapper continued. “Nothing about the Russia bounty story or those three Marines. Not one word.”

He also called out the White House for not more directly addressing the news and Kayleigh McEnany not commenting on whether Trump raised the issue in his recent talk with Vladimir Putin.

And given the alleged actions from Russia, Tapper noted how “the president and the White House express outrage about any number of matters ranging from children’s cartoons to female journalists of color asking tough questions to people who don’t like statues honoring dead, treasonous racists. Russia allegedly working to kill our troops in Afghanistan somehow does not rise to the level of comment.”

