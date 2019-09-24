While commenting on the news that President Donald Trump is releasing an unredacted version of his July phone call with the Ukrainian president, CNN anchor Jake Tapper suggested that the White House is not to be trusted when it comes to self-disclosing documents.

Tapper made the comment on Tuesday after the president authorized the release of a call transcript with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which Trump reportedly asked Zelensky to launch an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden over his son Hunter Biden’s work with a Ukrainian natural gas company.

Tapper included “two important caveats” on Trump’s announcement:

“One, this is a White House that has falsified information before, from showing a doctored hurricane map, to promoting a video that an outside group altered of a CNN reporter. So who knows if the transcript will actually be complete. Second, the whistleblower’s complaint about President Trump is about more than just that one phone call, according to members of Congress who have been briefed.”

In response to allegations of quid pro quo behavior and Democratic calls for impeachment, the president took to Twitter and vowed the transcript will be released on Wednesday.

“I am currently at the United Nations representing our Country, but have authorized the release tomorrow of the complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript of my phone conversation with President Zelensky of Ukraine,” wrote Trump. “You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call. No pressure and, unlike Joe Biden and his son, NO quid pro quo!”

….You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call. No pressure and, unlike Joe Biden and his son, NO quid pro quo! This is nothing more than a continuation of the Greatest and most Destructive Witch Hunt of all time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

