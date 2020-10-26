James Carville Responds to Critics of Biden’s Virtual Campaign: ‘It’s the Pandemic, Stupid’

James Carville had a characteristically blunt response to critics of Joe Biden’s Covid-era campaign strategy of avoiding the campaign trail: “It’s the pandemic, stupid.”

In an interview with MSNBC host Ari Melber on The Beat Monday, the veteran Democratic strategist was asked about Biden forgoing a frantic 50-state tour typically carried out by presidential candidates, in favor of a lighter schedule that has included virtual events and early morning lids.

“Is this the right move?” Melber asked. “What do you say, James, to some Democrats who think that the Biden campaign is starting to act like a Rose Garden strategy without having a Rose Garden yet?”

“It’s the pandemic, stupid,” Carville replied. “He respects other people’s health and he respects his own health. And by the way, people can’t stop throwing money at him. I’ve never seen anything like this. They can’t stop writing checks.”

Carville noted a concern that campaign events would result in infected supporters, and contrasted Biden’s approach with President Donald Trump, who continues to hold packed campaign rallies during a pandemic that his killed more than 225,000 Americans and infected millions.

“Intelligent people don’t think that’s a good idea,” Carville said.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

