James Carville Roasts ‘White Trash’ Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert, Says ‘Matt Gaetz Will Probably Be in a Penitentiary’

Democratic strategist James Carville appeared on Brian Williams’ final episode of The 11th Hour and did his best to make it a memorable one. Donning an LSU Santa hat, the Ragin’ Cajun railed against several fringe House Republicans in colorful fashion.

“Matt Gaetz will probably be in a penitentiary by the time the election comes around,” he said, citing the ongoing federal investigation into whether Gaetz had sex with a minor and trafficked her across state lines. “There’s a good chance he will be.”

Carville explained that Democrats should attack the GOP by highlighting the party’s more extreme elements in Congress.

“They gotta hit hard,” he said. “Any time that Jim Jordan opens his mouth, they should go into the well of the House and read all of the Ohio state athletes that said he knew that they were being molested by the wrestling coach. When Lauren Boebert opens her mouth, somebody should go to the well and read a story out of the New York Post – which is owned by Rupert Murdoch – by a journalist who’s named Jonathan Levine talking about how Lauren Boebert and her husband met and read that into the congressional record. We’ve got to stop this and call these people out for who they are. We gotta stop this namby-pamby, somebody-take-committees-away, and just call these people out for who they are.”

He later added, “Paul Gosar’s got five siblings that all tell people to vote against him. Read what [his] siblings say into the congressional record. Look, Brian, I have an equivalent of a Ph.D in White trash-ology, and Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert – they can hold their best. They could be the subject of a dissertation.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

