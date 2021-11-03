James Carville Shreds ‘Stupid Wokeness’ After Election Losses: ‘These People Need to Go to a Woke Detox Center’

Democratic strategist James Carville appeared on PBS NewsHour and blamed “stupid wokeness” for Democrats’ electoral struggles on the previous night. Republicans in Virginia regained the posts of governor (Glenn Youngkin), lieutenant governor (Winsome Sears), and attorney general (Jason Miyares). They also appear poised to retake the House of Delegates.

Elsewhere, Republicans gained seats in the New Jersey state legislature, and nearly pulled off an upset against Gov. Phil Murphy, who ultimately prevailed. Meanwhile in Seattle, candidates who support the defund the police movement fared poorly.

“What went wrong?” Newshour host Judy Woodruff asked Carville.

“What went wrong was this stupid wokeness,” said Carville. “Don’t just look at Virginia and New Jersey. Look at Long Island, look at Buffalo, look at Minneapolis, even look at Seattle, Washington. I mean, this defund the police lunacy, this ‘take Abraham Lincoln’s name off schools, people see that.”

Carville said the woke left has had a “suppressive effect” for Democrats in races across the country.

“Some of these people need to go to a woke detox center or something,” he continued. “They’re expressing language people just don’t use and there’s a backlash and a frustration at that. Suburbanites in northern Virginia [and] New Jersey, you know, pulled away a little bit. Youngkin never ran any ads against Biden.”

He said Youngkin “just let the Democrats pull the pin and watch the grenade go off on them. And we’ve got to change this and not be about changing dictionaries, and change laws. And these faculty lounge people that sit around mulling about I don’t know what, they’re not working. Look what happened in Buffalo, again, Seattle, I think the Republicans may have won a city attorney’s race in Seattle, the autonomous zone. Who could even think of something that stupid?”

“I’ve got news for you,” he said, addressing certain activist Democrats. “You’re hurting the party. You’re hurting the very people you want to help. Terry got caught up – he’s a good friend of mine, he’s a good guy, you know, he got caught up – in something national, and we’ve got to change this internally, in my view.”

Watch above via PBS.

