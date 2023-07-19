James Comer Describes Ukraine as an ‘Adversary’ of the United States

Top Republican Congressman James Comer (R-KY) likened Ukraine to Russia and China by declaring the country an “adversary of the United States” during a recent interview.

The House Oversight Committee chairman joined Maria Bartiromo on Wednesday to talk about Rep. Andy Bigg’s (R-AZ) shock claim that President Joe Biden’s family corruptly pocketed up to $100 million in its foreign dealings. The claim received no skepticism from Bartiromo (despite no tangible evidence being offered to prove it), but she asked Comer how much money he thinks Biden has taken from foreign nationals.

“We’ve already identified over $10 million,” Comer said, claiming he would soon produce information about further millions being taken in from Biden’s alleged influence-peddling. After accusing Biden’s lawyers of “intimidating” the sources of his investigation. Comer said, “We’ve been able to obtain a pretty good portion, especially from China. Now we’re focused on Ukraine. We’re focused on Russia. We’re focused on a few new countries that I don’t think anybody knew about that we’re starting to realize that they were receiving money from.”

That’s when Comer pronounced Ukraine an enemy nation to the U.S.:

All these countries are adversaries of the United States. All of these countries are countries that have reputations for corruption. But yet, the Bidens were sitting there with their hands out.

Comer’s remarks follow past instances of him lumping Ukraine in with America’s adversaries, plus he has also tied Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Biden’s alleged wrongdoings. Mediaite received a comment from White House Spokesperson Ian Sims, who described Comer’s remarks as him “failing to live up to his near-year-old promise to remain ‘credible’ in his work in Congress.”

“As Comer continues to struggle in his wild goose chase to attack the President, his dangerous comments about Ukraine play right into Putin’s hands to sow opposition to Ukraine’s fight against the Russian invasion and to erode support for America’s firm commitment to support Ukraine and rally the world against Putin’s aggression,” said Sims. “We only have one question: Does Speaker McCarthy agree with his top lieutenant that Ukraine is an ‘adversary’ of the U.S.? McCarthy should condemn these dangerous comments from his top ally and re-affirm his apparently longstanding belief that Ukraine is an ‘ally’ and his previous commitment that ‘we will continue to support’ them in the war against Russia.

