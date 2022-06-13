Jamie Raskin: ‘I Can’t Really Tell the Difference Between’ Drunk and Sober Rudy Giuliani

Hours after the second public hearing of the Jan. 6 committee adjourned Monday, CNN’s Erin Burnett asked committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) about one of the more colorful testimonies.

Jason Miller, a former adviser to Donald Trump, told the committee that on election night in 2020, Rudy Giuliani suggested to Trump that he declare victory before millions of outstanding votes had been counted. Trump did so, infamously declaring, “Frankly, we did win this election.”

Miller also said Giuliani was drunk.

“The mayor was definitely intoxicated, but I do not know his level of intoxication when he spoke with the president, for example,” Miller testified in a taped session aired during Monday’s hearing.

Burnett asked Raskin about the remark.

“Now, Giuliani’s lawyer is now denying this allegation,” she said. “But I want to understand from you why you felt it was important to include.”

“I don’t know that is it was important to include,” Raskin replied, “because I really can’t tell the difference between those two conditions for him. And it doesn’t make any difference, because what he was spouting – as Attorney General [William] Barr said and as numerous witnesses confirmed – was complete nonsense. And he was telling fairy tales about foreign leaders and deceased communists and so on. And it was just one absurdity after another.”

Giuliani helped Trump’s failed efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. A New York appellate court eventually suspended his license to practice law after it found he had “communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com