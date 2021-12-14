Raskin Swats Marjorie Taylor Greene on House Floor: ‘We Are Not Communists… That’s Just the Friends of the Former President’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) once again called Democrats “communists,” this time on the House floor on Tuesday. However, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) was there to respond in real-time and bring the snark.

It happened during a floor debate ahead of Tuesday’s House vote on whether to refer a criminal contempt charge against Mark Meadows to the Department of Justice. Meadows is defying a subpoena issued to him by the select committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riot. The committee has already obtained some text messages from Meadows’ phone, some of which committee member Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) read aloud at a hearing on Monday.

On the House floor, Greene called the committee a “kangaroo court” and said Democrats are “communists” who are abusing the Constitution. She said the job of Congress is to make laws, not enforce them, though she omitted the fact that the contempt vote would send a recommendation to the proper law enforcement authority: the Department of Justice.

“When we go to this level, to the point where we’re forgetting and abusing what our power is, then the American people will trust us no more,” she said. “And that is exactly what the January 6th committee is doing.”

After a speech by another GOP congressman, Raskin took to the lectern.

“Hundreds of people have come forward to testify about the violent and dangerous events of January 6,” he said. “It’s just a handful of people like Mr. [Steve] Bannon, like Mr. Meadows, who somehow think that they’re above the law.”

Raskin continued, “And we are not communists as the gentlelady from Georgia suggested. That’s just the friends of the former president who you lionized like the dictator of North Korea who he loves, and Vladimir Putin, who said that the greatest tragedy of the 20th century was the collapse of the Soviet Union. So those are your friends. Don’t put them on our side.”

Raskin closed by urging his colleagues to vote to recommend Meadows be charged with criminal contempt of Congress.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

