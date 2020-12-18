Janice Dean Breaks Down in Tears After Fox & Friends 2020 Montage: ‘It’s Been a Tough Year’

Janice Dean broke down in tears in a remarkably moving moment at the end of Friday’s Fox & Friends, following a montage of the show’s highlights from 2020.

Brian Kilmeade offered his thoughts on the montage, saying “I love the way it was edited, in real life, because we started with the fun and we ended with the vaccine, and hopefully, this will be the beginning of the end of this all.”

After Jillian Mele gave her reflections, Steve Doocy tossed to Dean with his signature conviviality, saying, “J.D.?”

Ms. Dean took a moment and simply said, through tears, “It’s been a tough year.”

The Fox News meteorologist lost both of her in-laws to the coronavirus early in the pandemic since she has been a fearless and vocal critic of Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“I got emotional when we started out, and I was out in the crowds because that’s what I love to do,” she continued, fighting through tears. “And I love being with you guys, and it been a tough year, and I can’t wait to be with you guys again. I know it’s going to be with you again, and I can’t wait to hug you and see you in person.”

Doocy replied, “I know, I know,” but not in an awkward way but in a caring and loving manner that revealed just how beloved and popular Janice Dean is, not just at Fox & Friends, or even Fox News, but in the broader world of cable news as well.

It was as pure an emotional moment one sees in the slick and performative world of television news, and one that certainly resonates with a nation grieving not just for lost loved ones, but for a time that wasn’t as surreal and scary as the Covid-19 pandemic in which we still find ourselves.

We all feel your pain, Janice. Thank you for sharing.

Watch above via Fox News.

