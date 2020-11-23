Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean ripped through Governor Andrew Cuomo over his incoming acceptance of an international Emmy award for his coronavirus leadership.

The International Emmy Awards announced last week that Cuomo would receive an Emmy for his “masterful use of television to inform and calm people around the world” throughout the Covid-19 health crisis. This comes after Cuomo shouted at a reporter for asking questions about school closings, faced massive criticism for his self-congratulatory book tour during the pandemic, and refused to accept responsibility for how many people died from the virus in nursing homes.

Dean has been a major critic of Cuomo’s ever since her in-laws died of Covid as it swept through their assisted-living facilities. When she spoke to Fox & Friends on Monday to discuss Cuomo’s award, she blasted him for his continued self-praise, saying “it’s just a reminder of the people that we lost, partly because of his leadership.”

Dean grew steadily more emotional as she spoke about her in-laws and how difficult it would be to celebrate Thanksgiving this year without them.

I want the governor to know that when is he accepts his award for leadership skills, we are going to be mourning them and missing them this Thanksgiving season…I think he loves to be a celebrity. And if he really wants to be a celebrity then go to Hollywood.

Dean continued by tearing Cuomo for “profiting off the deaths of our loved ones,” the lack of transparency on Covid numbers, and the difficulties she faces with her family.

“While he accepts his award, many of us just accepted caskets and urns of our loved ones,” she concluded.

