Jared Kushner Offers Mixed Messages When Gutfeld Sets Him Up to Bash ‘Stupid’ Alyssa Farah Griffin

Jared Kushner chose not to go after Alyssa Farah Griffin despite Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld teeing him up to blast the former Trump White House strategist-turned-Trump critic.

Kushner joined Gutfeld on Wednesday night to promote his memoir on the Fox host’s eponymous show, and the conversation eventually turned to the recent dust-up between The View’s Sunny Hostin and Nikki Haley. Of course, Griffin is both a co-host of The View and commentator for CNN, so Gutfeld had a laugh over Don Lemon’s recent segment in which the CNN anchor was caught flat-footed by the suggestion that Africans — not the British royal family — should give reparations for slavery.

“Jared, I’ve gotta ask you this because it’s driving me crazy,” Gutfeld said. “How do you feel about Alyssa Farah on The View? You worked with her. I think she’s stupid, but what do you think?”

Kushner laughed at that before responding “I thought we were gonna talk about Don Lemon.” While Gutfeld gave Kushner the floor to bash Lemon, Kushner did answer the question he was given, but he didn’t take Gutfeld’s bait.

“Alyssa worked well with us in the White House,” Kushner said. He went on to add that Griffin’s subsequent work has been “a little different,” but then he digressed in order to go back to Lemon.

“Usually CNN doesn’t have people who actually know how to counter their narrative,” he said, “and so, usually it takes maybe 24 hours for them to be proven a little crazy, but it was actually fun to watch.”

Watch above via Fox News.

