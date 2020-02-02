Jared Kushner on Bolton, WH Turnover: We’ve Cycled Out People Who Didn’t Have ‘What It Took to Be Successful Here’

Jared Kushner appeared on Fareed Zakaria’s CNN show this morning to defend the White House Middle East peace plan unveiled last week, and at one point impeachment and John Bolton came up.

With President Donald Trump expected to be acquitted this week, Zakaria asked Kushner if it could still hurt POTUS with voters if a majority considers his actions inappropriate if not impeachable..

“There’s just a big difference between what the voters see and what the voters want and from what people maybe in Washington or in the media are calling for,” Kushner said.

At one point Zakaria brought up the White House turnover, asking, “Why do you think so many people that work for him leaving feeling very dissatisfied that he’s done a lot of wrong things, that he asked them doing a lot of things? I’m thinking of John Bolton, General Mattis, General Kelly, Secretary Tillerson, Scaramucci, I mean, I could go on. It feels like a lot of people have that feeling. Are they all just wrong?”

Kushner said this in response:

“I think being in the White House under this administration is intense. The president has increased the metabolism of Washington. He’s a business person, he’s not a politician, he demands results.. What’s happened is he’s cycled out a lot of people that did not have what it took to be successful here and a lot of the people who have come in and been excellent are not out there complaining or writing books because they’re too busy working.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

