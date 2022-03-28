Jeanine Pirro Slams Will Smith Over Slap: ‘The Oscars Are Not the Hood’

Jeanine Pirro reacted to Sunday’s slap heard across the world when Will Smith whacked Chris Rock over a joke the Oscars host made about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Rock made a joke about Jada, who is balding after contracting alopecia, looking like “G.I. Jane,” a reference to the fact that the character Demi Moore played in the 1997 film shaved her head. Will Smith walked up on the stage and slapped the comedian.

Rock denies he was aware of her medical condition when he made the joke.

“I think that the Oscars are not the hood,” Pirro stated on Monday. “I think it’s not a bar. I don’t think you march up on stage because a guy makes a joke of your wife, which honestly I think is complimentary. She could do G.I. Jane 2. Jada Smith is–she’s got a fabulous body and she’s beautiful as was Demi Moore in that film.”

Pirro said Smith had no right “to disrupt the event, to go up on stage, to commit violence on stage” as he did.

“And by the way, if that’s the standard I should go to Saturday Night Live and really go crazy over there,” she said, referring to negative depictions of her on the show.

“You talk about criminal privilege, you talk about celebrity privilege, that guy has it,” she said. “He wasn’t walked out of the Oscars, he could’ve been taken out in cuffs. That was a crime what he did. It’s on tape and it doesn’t matter if Chris Rock doesn’t wanna file charges. It is the people of the state of California vs. Will Smith.”

She added that the incident shows Hollywood celebrities “don’t have to follow the rules” and concluded that Smith is “an emotional wreck” who should be banned from attending future Academy Awards ceremonies.

