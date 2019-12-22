SNL’s Jeanine Pirro Vomits Wine All Over Colin Jost When Confronted With Impeachment Facts

Saturday Night Live brought back Cecily Strong’s boozy Jeanine Pirro for its final episode of the year, where she vomited copious amounts of wine on Weekend Update anchor Colin Jost.

“What a wonderful time of year. To my Christian friends, I want to say, Merry Christmas. And to all of you Jewish and Muslim folks out there, I said Merry Christmas!” Pirro shouted, then saying “Mama only speaks with the same volume as a woman who just lost her child in the Mall of America.”

Jost then asked if she was drunk.

“Colin, please, I just had one glass of wine with dinner,” Pirro replied.

“Okay, and what did you have for dinner?” Jost asked.

“Two bottles of wine,” she said.

Pirro went on to claim President Donald Trump has “the deep state on the run. These FBI traitors thrive in the dark, but President Trump has turned on the lights and now they’re scattering like little cucarachas.”

Jost then brought up Devin Nunes reportedly being tied up in the scandal that resulted in Trump’s impeachment, which caused Pirro to start vomiting wine on Jost – then playing it off as a “winter tickle.”

“You threw up a gallon of wine,” Jost said, breaking into laughter.

“Then I made some room for a little aperitif. Don’t worry. It’s a little dessert wine. To celebrate the end of the impeachment which is only helping President Trump,” Strong’s Pirro responded.

Jost then brought up the Fox News poll that showed a majority of Americans supported impeachment – prompting her to vomit more wine over Jost.

“It’s in my mouth!” Jost said, signing off the sketch while nearly collapsing into laughter.

Saturday Night Live’s final episode of the year saw Eddie Murphy’s make his triumphant return.

Watch above, via NBC.

