Jeff Zucker Met With MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle Over Potential Move to CNN

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle met with Jeff Zucker multiple times this year over a potential position at CNN, Mediaite has learned.

Ruhle — who anchors MSNBC Live solo at 9 a.m. and another hour alongside Ali Velshi at 1 p.m. — was courted by CNN’s president throughout the spring about the possible move. Since joining MSNBC from Bloomberg News, she has become one of the breakout daytime hosts at the network with tough questions, an often emotional take on weighty news, and an eye for nonsense (particularly when facing off with Trump supporters) leading some to speculate whether she could be headed to a more opinionated hour.

As to where she could fit on the CNN schedule, there has been talk of a permanent host to take over the 11 p.m. slot on CNN so that Don Lemon can return to hosting one hour from 10 to 11 p.m. But Mediaite has been hearing that CNN is pleased with attorney and commentator Laura Coates who has been regularly filling in for Lemon during that hour, with a focus on the impeachment inquiry. CNN insiders tell Mediaite Coates is being seriously considered to keep that slot at least through the impeachment saga.

CNN has also been looking for ways to beef up its morning show New Day — so that could also be a possibility. As with all of these things, timing becomes critical — but if it were to happen it would mark a rare move in which an anchor leaves one cable network for a more attractive position at a rival.

CNN declined to comment.

