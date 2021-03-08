Jen Psaki Commends Meghan and Harry for Speaking Out In Bombshell Interview: ‘That Takes Courage’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki offered a sympathetic reaction to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

As Psaki briefed the White House Press Corps on Monday, a reporter asked if President Joe Biden had any reaction to the accusations of racism (and other bombshell comments) Harry and Meghan leveled at Buckingham Palace. Psaki responded by complimenting Markle for opening up about the struggles she experienced from the scrutiny of being part of the royal family.

“For anyone to come forward and speak about their own struggles with mental health and tell their own personal story, that takes courage,” Psaki said. “That’s certainly something the president believes.”

Psaki declined to comment much further on Harry and Meghan, given that they are now private citizens, but she emphasized that America’s “strong and abiding relationship” with the UK will continue.

Watch above, via C-SPAN.

