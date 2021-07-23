Jen Psaki Draws Big Nerd Laughs With Debt Limit Crack: ‘This is Like the Olympics for Bloomberg’

Jen Psaki drew big nerd laughs on Friday in response to a question on the debt ceiling, saying, “This is Like the Olympics for Bloomberg.”

In his question, Bloomberg News White House reporter Jordan Fabian mentioned a letter written by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) that was released on Friday, calling on Congress to suspend or lift the debt ceiling, whose two-year suspension is set to expire on July 31.

Fabian asked if the White House is setting a deadline before Congress leaves for August recess and what the Biden administration is “doing to urge lawmakers to address the debt limit.”

“This is like the Olympics for Bloomberg these days,” quipped Psaki on the same day the Olympics started in Tokyo. Reporters laughed in response to Psaki’s remark.

“And Reuters and other financial outlets in the room,” Psaki added.

The White House has called on Congress to raise the debt limit, which is how much the U.S. Treasury can incur and how much the United States can borrow.

Watch above, via CSPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com