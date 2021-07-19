Jen Psaki Questioned on Whether Biden Administration Should Give Trump More Credit for Vaccines

White House press secretary Jen Psaki dismissed a question on Monday about whether it would help vaccine efforts for the Biden administration to publicly credit former President Donald Trump more for Operation Warp Speed.

During the briefing Psaki was asked about whether the White House would reach out to Trump to do something like a PSA to encourage vaccinations. She said, “We have seen almost every former president play a role in putting out a PSA, making sure people understood in the country that the vaccine is safe and effective. We don’t believe that requires an embroidered invitation to be a part of, but certainly, any role of anyone who has a platform where they can provide information to the public that the vaccine is safe, it is effective, we don’t see this as a political issue. We’d certainly welcome that engagement.”

Trump has touted Operation Warp Speed in multiple statements, but has not been as vocal encouraging vaccines, and on Sunday he put out a statement stirring up vaccine opposition.

Psaki was also asked during Monday’s briefing about whether, even if the White House doesn’t partner up with the former president, they would consider “highlighting or acknowledging in a greater way his role in creating the vaccines to assure the rural voters who would still support President Trump and are hesitant to get the vaccine.”

“Do you have data to suggest that that’s the issue that’s preventing people from getting vaccinated?” Psaki asked.

She went on to question if “information related to whether or not the former president got credit is leading people not to get vaccinated, or is it information like microchips in vaccines and it causing fertility issues, causing health issues, because you’re drawing a few conclusions there that I haven’t seen in data.”

You can watch above, via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com