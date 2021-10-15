Jen Psaki Says She’ll ‘Be More Careful’ With Her Words After Hatch Act Complaint: ‘I Take Ethics Seriously’

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was pressed Friday about getting a Hatch Act complaint.

Psaki’s comments during Thursday’s briefing about the Biden administration supporting Terry McAuliffe earned a complaint from Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW).

Their complaint said she was “impermissibly mixing official government business with advocacy” for McAuliffe by saying, “We’re going to do everything we can to help former Governor McAuliffe, and we believe in the agenda he’s representing.”

Jake Tapper asked Psaki about it during his interview minutes later and played the clip of her comments under scrutiny.

“CREW says you still went too far.”

Psaki responded by saying, “I take ethics seriously. So does this president, of course.”

“As I understand, if I had said he instead of we, that would not have been an issue at all, and I’ll be more careful with my words next time. Words certainly matter,” she added.

You can watch above, via CNN.

