Jen Psaki Weighs in on Critical Race Theory Controversy: ‘Kids Should Learn About Our History’

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has shared President Joe Biden’s thoughts on the increasingly controversial topic of critical race theory.

During a Friday briefing, Psaki was asked about Biden’s thoughts on the implementation of the theory, as well as other anti-racism studies, in school curricula, in light of the National Education Association’s recently-expressed support for the inclusion of the framework in schools across the country.

“Delegates at the National Education Association, they approved a measure last week calling for ‘the implementation of culturally responsive education, critical race theory, and ethnic studies curriculum in pre-K through 12 and higher education,” the repoter told Psaki, and asked “The president obviously is a huge fan of education, the first lady is a teacher, a union teacher. I’m wondering, what are the president’s thoughts on the anti-racism curriculum in the classroom.”

“The president believes that in our history, there are many dark moments, and there is not just slavery and racism in our history, there is systemic racism that is still impacting society today,” she responded. “And he believes, as I believe, as a parent of children, that kids should learn about our history.”

Psaki went on to explain that Biden believes children should learn about both the “good” and “challenging” moments in the nation’s history, even now that critical race theory has become “politically charged.”

Critical race theory — an academic tool used to examine systemic racism in America, with a specific focus on how U.S. laws intersect with issues of race in the country — has recently come under attack.

Republican officials have been attempting to ban the theory from curricula, making Biden’s support of the framework even more salient.

